Liverpool are working on a stunning double signing (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly working on a late double transfer deal for two of the top players in the Premier League.

Buy Liverpool UCL tickets here!

According to Sky Sports and others, the Reds are focusing on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace centre-back as their top targets.

Isak has been linked with Liverpool for much of the summer, though Newcastle obviously don’t want to sell their star player.

Still, the Sweden international is pushing to leave St James’ Park, having released a public statement criticising how he’s been treated by the club.

Guehi, meanwhile, is also a Liverpool target and has been for some time, with Arne Slot likely to benefit from thinking ahead to next summer when Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract.

Can Liverpool pull off sensational double transfer?

LFC have already had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

Still, it seems they’re not done yet and it could be that both Isak and Guehi could soon follow the list of big-name arrivals into Anfield.

It won’t be easy, however, with Isak’s asking price likely to be set at over £120m, possibly even close to £150m.

Guehi, meanwhile, should be a little easier as he’s likely to cost more like £30m due to being in the final year of his Palace contract.

Can anyone stop Liverpool winning the Premier League title?

Liverpool won their 20th title last term and will be the big favourites to do so again, even if they don’t bring in Isak and Guehi.

Still, those two joining as well would be quite the statement from the Merseyside giants as they look to retain their crown and also compete for the Champions League and other major honours.

We’ll see just how strong Liverpool look this weekend when they take on Arsenal at Anfield, but will it be with even more new signings in the team as well?