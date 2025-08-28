Liverpool are about to break the British transfer record for the second time this summer. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have submitted a British transfer record bid to Newcastle for Alexander Isak, we can exclusively reveal for CaughtOffside.

Isak has been desperate to join the Premier League champions for several weeks, having opted against playing for Newcastle since it emerged that Liverpool were interested in signing him. And his efforts to secure his dream move are on course to be successful.

We understand that Newcastle, after agreeing a deal to sign Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade as Isak’s replacement, are prepared to drop their asking price, which had been set in stone at £150m. And on the back of this, Liverpool have laid their cards on the table with a new proposal – and the offer has exceeded the £116m they paid for Florian Wirtz earlier in the summer.

Liverpool are confident of agreeing Alexander Isak deal

It was in July that Liverpool made their first move for Isak, submitting a £110m offer that was immediately rejected by Newcastle. Since then, the Anfield club have been biding their time, and patiently waiting for their Premier League rivals to give them encouragement to make a second bid – and this offer is around the £130m mark.

We understand that Newcastle have not abruptly rejected Liverpool’s new offer, as they did with their first proposal. The plan is for open dialogue to take place between all parties; with personal terms having already been agreed between the Anfield club and Isak, they are expected to end well.

Liverpool have shown interest in a number of alternatives to Isak, but the Swedish striker has always been their number one target. And now, there is increased optimism that he will be heading to Anfield in the coming days, and with a British transfer record fee going in the opposite direction to St James’ Park. We expect this one to be completed quickly.