Man United set Kobbie Mainoo price tag as surprise exit becomes a possibility

Manchester United could be prepared to sanction the shock departure of highly-rated midfielder Kobbie Mainoo before the close of the summer transfer window, with reports suggesting the club would now accept an offer in the region of £45 million.

With just a few days left before the market shuts, the Red Devils are weighing up whether to cash in on one of their brightest academy graduates of the last five years.

Mainoo, 20, has long been regarded as one of the jewels of United’s famed Carrington production line, but his future at Old Trafford is now being called into question.

Kobbie Mainoo faces uncertain future at Man United

The young midfielder featured for the full 90 minutes in United’s Carabao Cup clash against Grimsby Town, a game which ended in a frustrating exit on penalties.

Despite his involvement, Mainoo is widely expected to return to the bench for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley.

That has only fueled speculation that his opportunities may remain limited under Ruben Amorim, increasing the chances of an exit if the right offer arrives.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United had previously valued the midfielder at £70 million, a figure that discouraged Chelsea when they tested the waters in January.

However, United’s stance appears to have softened, with insiders now claiming that a fee closer to £45 million could be enough to secure his signature.

Several clubs are showing interest in Mainoo

Mainoo is now one of just a handful of academy players still in and around the senior squad following the recent departures of Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

His availability has naturally attracted significant attention across Europe. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both believed to have explored loan possibilities, while Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly made enquiries about a permanent move.

Mainoo himself is believed to be leaning towards a move abroad should he depart. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been linked with admiration for the England international, though it remains unclear if they will formalise their interest before the window closes.

