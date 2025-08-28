Major European club offer five-year contract to Manchester City star

Manuel Akanji in action for Manchester City (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has reportedly been offered a five-year contract by AC Milan as they look to win the race for his signature.

Buy Manchester City tickets for the Champions League here!

According to Esteemed Kompany, there is plenty of interest in Akanji as we edge closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

The Switzerland international has been a decent performer for Man City during his time at the Etihad Stadium, but he now seems to be surplus to requirements.

Esteemed Kompany’s report adds that City have also had interest in Akanji from Galatasaray and Crystal Palace.

However, Akanji was not keen on the move to Turkey and it looks like Milan could be his most likely destination.

Manuel Akanji transfer latest as Man City exit looks likely

Nothing seems to have been finalised yet, but things could be getting pretty advanced as Milan are said to have offered Akanji a five-year contract.

That would surely be very tempting for the 30-year-old, who might not get that kind of long-term offer anywhere else.

Still, the pace of the game in Serie A has often been a bit slower, enabling players to go on playing into their late 30s in Italy.

That could end up being a smart career move for Akanji with what could well be his final contract of his career.

City’s transfer window at a glance

There have been some typically exciting signings made by City this summer, while player exits also look to be a key part of Pep Guardiola’s planning.

The Spanish tactician is known for not being too keen on having too big a squad, so it makes sense that the likes of James McAtee, Kyle Walker and Maximo Perrone have all left.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jack Grealish, Vitor Reis, Sverre Nypan and Claudio Echeverri have also left in loan moves away from the Etihad Stadium.