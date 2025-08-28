Thomas Frank and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images, Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Chelsea are both in the market for similar players as we edge closer to the end of the transfer window, and that’s led them both to Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder shone in the Premier League last season and sources close to the agents industry have now provided CaughtOffside with some information about his future.

Having consulted multiple sources, who have chosen to remain anonymous to protect key relationships, CaughtOffside have been informed about Spurs and Chelsea’s strong interest in Rogers.

Both London giants have also been in the race for Xavi Simons, and it increasingly seems like they could turn to Rogers if that deal doesn’t work out for them.

Source speaks out on Morgan Rogers transfer battle

“Chelsea’s interest is becoming serious, but they’ll need to offer more than £80 million to have a real chance of landing him,” one leading source told CaughtOffside.

Another source added that Tottenham view Rogers as “the perfect profile” to help them replace the injured James Maddison, but a few leading figures we consulted were unsure if Spurs could realistically meet that £80m asking price.

Arsenal’s name also came up during conversations, though it’s widely felt that the Gunners’ interest has ended for now after the signing of Eberechi Eze. Depending on what happens with Rogers this summer, though, it could be that he’ll be on the radar of decision-makers at the Emirates Stadium again in the future.

Can Aston Villa keep Rogers?

Villa fans will no doubt be frustrated that their club still seems to need to sell players, and that might mean Rogers ends up moving.

So far, nothing is advanced with any club, but there’s the clear sense that interest in the England international is growing as we approach the transfer deadline.

Villa’s £80m asking price could end up being too high even for Chelsea, but it’s also expected that the Blues will raise funds through a few late player sales, so it’s one to watch for sure.