Newcastle United agree big-money deal for striker, door opens for Alexander Isak exit

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United are on the verge of completing one of the most significant signings of their summer transfer window, with the club reaching an agreement to bring in Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

The 23-year-old Germany international is set to move to St James’ Park after weeks of negotiations between the two clubs.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Woltemade comes as part of Eddie Howe’s strategy to strengthen the Magpies’ attacking options due to the uncertain future of Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United find Alexander Isak replacement

The Swedish striker has still not played for the Magpies this season and he is desperately looking for a move away from the club to join Liverpool this summer.

Bayern Munich had previously submitted as many as three formal bids for Woltemade, but all were firmly rejected by Stuttgart, who were determined to hold out for a premium fee.

That stance appears to have paid off, with Newcastle ultimately agreeing a package worth €70 million plus an additional €5 million in potential bonuses.

Woltemade, who has already established himself as one of the most exciting forwards in German football, is understood to have given his full approval to the transfer.

Medical has been scheduled for Woltemade

Personal terms have long been agreed, and the striker has now been granted permission to travel to England. Arrangements are currently being made for him to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours, which would pave the way for an official unveiling.

The signing is expected to add both depth and quality to Newcastle’s forward line.

If completed, the move would represent a significant statement from Newcastle, not only in beating Bayern Munich to Woltemade’s signature but also in demonstrating their commitment to investing heavily in players who can make an immediate impact.

Even though that could mean that Isak could be leaving the club soon, at least the manager and the fans would be happy to have a young striker with a promising future leading their attack.

