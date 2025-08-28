Newcastle United line up last minute move for Atletico Madrid ace

Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s underwhelming summer transfer window may yet receive a significant boost, with reports suggesting the Magpies are exploring a late move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

With the market entering its final days, Eddie Howe’s side are said to be considering whether to make a decisive push for the England international, who could prove a crucial addition to their midfield.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Newcastle have contacted Atletico Madrid to register their interest in Gallagher, with the report highlighting his versatility as a major factor.

Newcastle United want Atletico midfielder Conor Gallagher

The 25-year-old’s ability to adapt to different roles makes him ideal for a high-intensity system, a quality that has long attracted admiration from managers who favour aggressive, pressing football.

Newcastle are not alone in their pursuit, however. Manchester United, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace are all believed to have expressed an interest in Gallagher.

Howe is reportedly a strong advocate for Gallagher’s signing. The Newcastle boss sees him as a reliable and industrious presence who can immediately strengthen the squad.

Gallagher’s attributes, relentless pressing, a wide passing range, and an ability to arrive late in the box to score goals, are thought to fit seamlessly into Howe’s tactical approach.

Gallagher could be attracted to Champions League football

One advantage Newcastle can offer over their Premier League rivals is the lure of Champions League football.

While United, West Ham, and Palace all present intriguing options, none can match the prospect of European nights under the lights at St James’ Park.

This could prove to be the decisive factor in convincing Gallagher to make the move.

For Newcastle United, who have faced criticism for their lack of significant activity in the current window, pulling off a deal for Gallagher would mark a major statement of intent.

