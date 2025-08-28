“Direct talks” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on two Arsenal transfer deals

Mikel Arteta celebrates during Arsenal's win over Leeds (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie and the potential departure of Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners have had a busy summer bringing in big names like Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, and it seems they’re not done yet.

According to Romano, Arsenal are now in direct talks to try to sign Hincapie from Leverkusen, and that move would likely then allow Kiwior to complete a switch to Porto.

See below for the latest details on these deals from Romano’s official page on X, formerly Twitter…

???? Arsenal are now in direct talks with Bayer for Piero Hincapié deal after personal terms agreed.#AFC preference for loan with obligation as deal now depends on structure to be approved or not by Leverkusen. ? If Hincapié deal can be agreed, Kiwior can join FC Porto. pic.twitter.com/K2O2ven7xB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2025

Romano posted: “Arsenal are now in direct talks with Bayer for Piero Hincapie deal after personal terms agreed. #AFC preference for loan with obligation as deal now depends on structure to be approved or not by Leverkusen. If Hincapie deal can be agreed, Kiwior can join FC Porto.”

Arsenal making further changes in defence

Arsenal have made a huge amount of defensive signings under Mikel Arteta and that seems set to continue if these deals progress.

AFC already have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as their clear starters at centre-back, while Cristhian Mosquera joined from Valencia earlier this summer.

Still, it seems Arteta is keen on even more depth in that department as Hincapie could replace Kiwior.

Hincapie also offers an option at left-back, though Arsenal already also have Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly in that position, while Jurrien Timber could also probably play there if needed.

It makes sense, however, that the north London giants don’t want to take any risks after such a rotten injury record in recent times, particularly last season.

Hincapie is just the kind of squad player a top club needs when challenging for potentially four competitions in one season.