Expert confirms Arsenal are working on “complicated” deal for final days of the transfer window

Piero Hincapie and the Arsenal FC logo (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Arsenal are working on a complicated deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s versatile defender Piero Hincapie, with Jakub Kiwior’s exit also key to this move.

That’s according to Charles Watts in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the journalist explaining that Kiwior’s move to Porto is not yet advanced.

Despite talk of the Poland international already being allowed to leave the Gunners to undergo his medical with Porto, Watts insists that’s not the case.

Arsenal won’t want to be without a replacement, which is why the potential signing of Hincapie is key to Kiwior being allowed to finalise a move elsewhere.

Charles Watts on Piero Hincapie and Jakub Kiwior transfers

Discussing his latest info on Arsenal’s potential late business, Watts said: “Arsenal’s interest in Piero Hincapie is directly linked to Porto’s attempts to sign Jakub Kiwior.

“The recruitment team are understood to view the Ecuador international as the ideal replacement for Kiwior, should his move to Portugal go through before the end of the transfer window.

“So a lot depends on whether Arsenal and Porto can agree the final details on a deal for Kiwior, but also on whether Arsenal can simultaneously find an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen that works for Hincapie.

“So at the time of writing this column it is still quite a complicated situation.

“There were suggestions that Kiwior was going to be travelling to Portugal on Tuesday to complete his medical with Porto, but I was always told that wasn’t the case.

“From what I understand there are still things that need to fall into place before Kiwior is allowed to leave and it doesn’t take a genius to work out that those things centre around whether a replacement comes in.

“Arsenal have spent this window building a squad they believe is perfectly equipped for the club to be able to compete on all fronts and to be able to deal with any injury issues, so the last thing they want is to leave themselves short in a key area just before the deadline, especially with the possibility that Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave as well.

“They also need to ensure that a deal for Kiwior is in place, however, before pushing the button on a replacement as the squad simply does not have space for any more arrivals unless there are also departures.

“So it’s a bit of a complicated one that the club are working on in the final days of window.”