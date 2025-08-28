(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s plans to reinforce their attacking options have taken a significant turn, as the club has now ended its pursuit of Brazilian winger Savinho, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 21-year-old has been heavily chased by Spurs this summer as they look to add more width and creativity to their team.

The North London club has faced several setbacks recently. They have lost out on the signing of Eberechi Eze to Premier League rivals Arsenal, they have lost James Maddison to a long term injury and they have also suffered with the departure of club legend Son Heung-min.

They turned their attention towards Savinho but even signing the Brazilian winger is looking out of their reach now.

Man City have no intention of letting Savinho join Tottenham

Manchester City’s firm stance and strict conditions around the player’s availability have effectively closed the door on any potential move.

Despite their admiration, Galetti reports that Spurs have decided to step back due to City’s refusal to engage in serious negotiations.

At present, the only scenario that could reignite Spurs’ interest would be a dramatic change of position from Man City.

As things stand, however, Pep Guardiola’s side remain determined to keep Savinho at the club as they believe that the player’s potential and ceiling is too high and if they sell him now, they might end up regretting it later in the future.

Spurs are moving on to target other players

Tottenham, meanwhile, are not standing still. Galetti notes that the club has already begun monitoring alternative options to strengthen the squad in that attacking role. While specific names have yet to emerge, Spurs are expected to cast a wide net as the transfer window edges closer to its final days.

For supporters, this development may come as a disappointment, especially given the excitement around Savinho’s potential. But Tottenham’s recruitment team appear keen to move quickly to build on their impressive start of the season.

