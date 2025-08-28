Alfredo Pedulla exclusive: Juventus want to finalise striker signing & latest Milan transfer targets

Conrad Harder, Randal Kolo Muani, and Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Paolo Bruno, Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Time is running relentlessly. There are only a few days left until the end of this transfer window and Milan can no longer afford to wait and stand still. Waiting, for example, for a domino effect to trigger a chain reaction in the final stretch before the deadline is far too big a risk, an enormous one. You are Milan and you cannot be kept on a leash (by Sporting CP) for days and days. I hope someone explains this to Giorgio Furlani.

Milan had been waiting to welcome Conrad Harder after an official offer was surprisingly submitted by the Rossoneri and accepted by Sporting CP. From that moment, Milan worked with the player’s entourage to fully convince him of the technical project and to definitely fend off Rennes, who had come very close to securing the deal just days earlier.

We had left things at the bureaucratic steps: for Harder, only medicals and signatures were missing. A profile clearly endorsed by Massimiliano Allegri but not certainly his favourite. Milan had not already exchanged documents with Sporting CP, waiting only for the final go-ahead, tied not only to Rennes’ pressure but also to the Portuguese club’s need to find a replacement.

Yesterday, however, a plot twist, farcical scenes, and everything fell through. The intermediary Paolo Busardo proposed Tolu Arokodare, who, in the meantime, is already in talks with an English club. But, as we’ve been saying for three months, the ideal solution for Allegri has a name and surname: Dusan Vlahovic.

Yet, there’s one aspect that unsettles me. Milan had, as we said, three months to finalise the Vlahovic deal, the only destination truly desired by the Serbian. Instead, the Rossoneri went on a surreal wild-goose chase after other strikers, all orchestrated by intermediary Busardo, who apparently has more say than both Allegri and even Igli Tare. The matter is straightforward: if you can acquire Vlahovic for €20m and the player himself, despite what has been said, is open to spreading his salary over €6m to €6.5m per season, you must do it without hesitation. Mainly because this is a request from your coach, and from my point of view, when a coach has a request, he must be, in some way, satisfied.

One thought: One could say Juventus are the ones risking a bloodbath. There’s nothing worse than losing for free a striker who cost €75m and carries a massive salary, earning around €12m in the last year of his contract. I haven’t judged Damien Comolli until now; it seemed unfair just a few months after his arrival. However, I have no hesitation in saying that he appears to be making a decision far too slowly. Coming to Turin suddenly, on a summer afternoon, he should have immediately understood that the first matter to resolve had only one name: Vlahovic. Preferably without reaching the final curves of the transfer window, when everything becomes chaos and risks multiply a hundredfold.

Now, pundits may say, as I’ve heard, that it wouldn’t be a problem for Juve to keep Dusan, adding that he ‘always scores goals.’ Sure, easy to say when it’s not their money. From my perspective, it wouldn’t be just an economic disaster with few precedents; no one can deny that. It would also be a sporting disaster. Not by chance, Igor Tudor only wants Randal Kolo Muani for tactical reasons as he would pair well with Jonathan David, even if it means paying €60m as PSG demand. Fine, imagine, David plus Kolo, plus Dusan: a fantastic trio, but a financial suicide and finances are the true Scudetto for every club.

Juve have decided to finalise the last details for Kolo Muani as I exclusively reported a couple of days ago. The Bianconeri wanted to reward the will of Kolo Muani, who, in recent weeks, rejected any other club, just for the Old Lady. Now we cautiously wait for the final steps, but one thing must be reiterated. Juve had decided to go ahead with Kolo regardless of Vlahovic’s future.

Vlahovic would join Milan, he even told Allegri so. Now, it all depends, above all, on Furlani’s green light because Allegri and Tare have never had the slightest doubt. The green light is not there, disguised as a supposed lack of willingness from Vlahovic. Therefore, other avenues are pursued. It’s evident that this transfer campaign is being conducted without any technical direction.