New: Manchester United “on the brink” of €20m signing as negotiations enter “final stretch”

Manchester United transfer exclusive (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Manchester United are on the verge of completing the signing of Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens for a fee of around €20m.

CaughtOffside have consulted multiple sources close to the deal and it seems Man Utd are closing in on an agreement with Antwerp.

The Red Devils initially made a bid in the region of €17m for Lammens, but further talks have seen them improve the overall package to closer to €20m.

“A full agreement is now within reach,” one source said. This was confirmed by another, who said: “United are on the brink of securing this deal. Negotiations have entered the final stretch.”

Senne Lammens to be Manchester United’s new goalkeeper

A new signing to replace Andre Onana was very much needed at Old Trafford this summer, and Lammens looks like a good choice for the club.

The talented 23-year-old has caught the eye in his native Belgium and it now looks like he’s ready to make the step up to a more competitive league.

It will be intriguing to see if Lammens can adapt well to the demands of English football, but it’s also hard to imagine him doing much worse than Onana.

United will now hope to wrap this up quickly, and seem very confident of doing so, despite CaughtOffside also being made aware of some interest from Inter Milan and Galatasaray.

Can new-look United deliver for Amorim?

United have signed an entire new front three this summer as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have come in.

A new ‘keeper would also be a good addition to Ruben Amorim’s squad, which has continued to struggle at the start of this season.

MUFC lost to Arsenal on the opening day of the season, then drew with Fulham, and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby last night.

These new signings will need to deliver or Amorim is surely going to face serious pressure very soon.