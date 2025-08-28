West Ham chiefs already regretting one summer signing

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are once again targeting Brazilian goalkeeper John Victor as they look to strengthen their options between the posts before the close of the transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, the Hammers are in discussions over a potential loan deal that would include an option to buy at the end of the season, a move that could reshape the competition for the number one shirt at the London Stadium.

Victor, currently with Botafogo, has made it clear that he is eager for the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.

West Ham United are edging closer to new goalkeeper signing

Sources close to the player suggest he is “highly motivated” by the prospect of making the switch to England and believes he has the ability to establish himself as a first-choice option in one of the toughest leagues in world football.

The renewed interest in Victor comes at a delicate time for West Ham’s current goalkeeper, Mads Hermansen. Signed from Leicester City earlier in the summer in a deal driven by head coach Graham Potter, the Danish international was expected to settle quickly into life in East London.

However, the early signs have been less than convincing, with Hermansen conceding eight goals in his first two Premier League outings.

That shaky start has left Potter contemplating another reinforcement in goal.

Mads Hermansen has struggled to perform

Club executives are beginning to question whether Hermansen was the right choice, particularly given the £10 million outlay that was originally earmarked for Victor earlier in the window before West Ham turned their attention to the former Leicester man.

Potter, who has overseen just five wins in 22 matches since taking charge of the Hammers, is believed to still be pushing for additional signings to strengthen his squad.

Bringing in Victor could provide both immediate competition and long-term stability, with the Brazilian keen to seize his chance should the move materialise.

