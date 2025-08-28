€65m star “in London” and could still join either Chelsea or Tottenham

Xavi Simons is being linked with Chelsea and Tottenham (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is reportedly in London waiting to resolve his future as he could still join either Chelsea or Tottenham.

Buy Chelsea Tickets for the UCL Here

That’s according to the latest from journalist Ben Jacobs, who says that Leipzig are hoping to bag €65m or more for the Netherlands international.

See below as Jacobs has posted on X about the ongoing saga, with Spurs seemingly very much in the race for Simons despite Chelsea having looked in a strong position for so long…

Xavi Simons is in London as he hopes to finalise a Premier League move. Spurs in talks and considering a bid. Simons has wanted Chelsea all summer, and terms are in place. Both clubs active, with Leipzig hoping for €65m+.?? pic.twitter.com/TwdUiPVE1I — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 28, 2025

Jacobs posted: “Xavi Simons is in London as he hopes to finalise a Premier League move. Spurs in talks and considering a bid. Simons has wanted Chelsea all summer, and terms are in place. Both clubs active, with Leipzig hoping for €65m+.”

Where should Xavi Simons go next?

Simons will likely be tempted by Chelsea as their exciting project built around young players finally seems to be moving in the right direction.

It’s taken some time, but the Blues are improving a lot under Enzo Maresca, and won the Europa Conference League last season, and the Club World Cup this summer.

Tottenham would perhaps be a bit more of a gamble following a strange season in which they won the Europa League final, earning Champions League qualification in the process, but finished all the way down in 17th in the Premier League table.

Spurs could perhaps guarantee Simons more playing time, however, as there’s so much competition at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have already also brought in Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian this summer, while there’s also the likes of Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto to compete with.

Simons would probably have to make do with some time on the bench at Chelsea, but Tottenham could build around him as they urgently need a replacement for James Maddison after his long-term injury.