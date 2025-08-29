“Tough deal” – Chelsea rival Liverpool for potential £100m transfer

Adam Wharton is a Chelsea transfer target (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly joined Liverpool and other major clubs in the race for the potential transfer of Crystal Palace central midfielder Adam Wharton.

CaughtOffside reported this morning that Wharton is expected to cost as much as £100m as he attracts interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Manchester United and Tottenham were also mentioned to us by sources, though we were given the distinct impression that the strongest interest was coming from Liverpool, City and Real.

Now Ben Jacobs has added Chelsea’s name into the mix with a post on X this afternoon about Wharton’s future, suggesting that a late move this summer would perhaps be unlikely, and tough to get done…

Chelsea have added Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to their list of long-term targets. Tough deal to do before Monday, and nothing yet to suggest anything is advancing, as Palace plan to keep hold of Wharton for at least another year.? ? @alex_crook pic.twitter.com/ccMVBDW86q — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 29, 2025

“Chelsea have added Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to their list of long-term targets,” Jacobs said.

“Tough deal to do before Monday, and nothing yet to suggest anything is advancing, as Palace plan to keep hold of Wharton for at least another year.”

Adam Wharton transfer to an elite club looks inevitable

Wharton has shown himself to be a hugely exciting young talent at Palace, displaying great intelligence and quality on the ball.

Chelsea would undoubtedly do well to add the 20-year-old to their already impressive roster of the best young talents in world football.

Still, one imagines the likes of Liverpool and City might be viewed as a better bet for Wharton if he wants to be competing for the biggest trophies every season.

Could Wharton consider move abroad?

It will also be interesting to see if the England international could be tempted by a move abroad, as he’d likely have a key role in this Madrid side as a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Wharton could join fellow England stars Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Bernabeu, and Palace would probably view that favourably so as to avoid selling another star player to a Premier League rival.

The Eagles have already lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal this summer, while Marc Guehi remains a top target for Liverpool.