Sources: Liverpool, Man City & Real Madrid eyeing transfer that could cost as much as £100m

Adam Wharton and Cole Palmer (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Adam Wharton, CaughtOffside understands.

Well-connected figures in the industry have informed CaughtOffside that Crystal Palace are anticipating offers for Wharton towards the end of the window.

However, Palace have already sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal this summer and hope to ward off suitors by insisting on a price tag as high as £100m for Wharton.

The talented young England international is extremely highly rated in the game, and a big move seems inevitable for him, even if it doesn’t come this summer.

What sources have told us about Adam Wharton’s transfer situation

Multiple sources we spoke to confirmed that Liverpool, City and Real Madrid are big admirers of Wharton.

Manchester United may also come into the equation in the future, but that may hinge on the club’s success in their long-term goal of trying again to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton.

One source also stated that “Tottenham made direct contact with Palace before the Community Shield” over Wharton, though things have not advanced since then.

It may be a bit late to get an ambitious deal like this done so late in the summer, but some figures in the industry are not ruling out approaches from City and Madrid.

Adam Wharton has big admirers in Manchester and Madrid

A source with a close understanding of City’s transfer plans told CaughtOffside: “City have been monitoring Wharton’s development for months and they’re considering a bid.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have not made a bid yet, but there are murmurings of “evaluating” the finances involved for Wharton.

Xabi Alonso is desperate to add a player of his profile to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield, but it remains to be seen if Los Blancos can afford it this summer.