Medical today: £40m star in London to complete Chelsea transfer, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is closing in on a £40m transfer to Chelsea and will be in London today for a medical.

The Argentina international has been the subject of speculation over his future all summer, but it now looks like everything has finally been settled.

Fabrizio Romano gave the Garnacho to Chelsea transfer his trademark “here we go” last night, with further updates also emerging since then.

See below for details as Romano has posted on X about Garnacho being set to join Chelsea after a £40m fee was agreed, with the final steps now close for him to join the Blues on a seven-year contract…

Last night, Romano posted: “BREAKING: Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea, here we go! Deal done between #CFC and Man United. Garnacho only wanted Chelsea and will sign seven year deal at the club for fee close to £40m package. Story from July, confirmed.”

He later added: “Alejandro Garnacho will be in London on Friday for medical tests and contract signing as new Chelsea player. £40m fee confirmed with 10% sell-on clause agreed with Manchester United. Exclusive story since July, confirmed.”

Alejandro Garnacho joining Chelsea after lengthy saga

This story has been going on for some time, but CaughtOffside were informed earlier this week that the Garnacho Chelsea deal had advanced towards a conclusion.

The 21-year-old was only ever focused on a move to CFC despite also having other offers, and it now looks like only a matter of time before it’s officially announced.

Chelsea have had another busy summer bringing in Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Estevao Willian, and Jorrel Hato.

Now it looks like they can add Garnacho to that list, with Enzo Maresca certainly enjoying plenty of exciting options in attack.

United, meanwhile, will probably be glad to shift this player after his inconsistent performances and some signs of a poor attitude during his time at Old Trafford.

Garnacho is undoubtedly a talented player, however, and Chelsea will feel he has the potential to improve a lot under Maresca’s guidance, whilst also working in a generally more settled squad.