Enzo Maresca confirms new Chelsea signing is “here” and what position he’ll play

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed the Alejandro Garnacho transfer deal is done, and made it clear he sees the Argentine as a winger.

The Blues already have a lot of wingers in their squad, so it’s easy to imagine that perhaps Maresca had a different role in mind for the new arrival from Manchester United.

Still, Maresca seemed in little doubt that Garnacho was joining Chelsea to play as a winger, so it looks like the 21-year-old will be competing with the likes of Jamie Gittens for a place in the team.

See below as the Italian tactician confirmed Garnacho’s arrival following reports that a deal was all but done…

? Enzo Maresca has CONFIRMED the signing of Alejandro Garnacho and what position he'll play for Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/baM9PA9oUD — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 29, 2025

“I know he’s around here. I don’t know exactly where he is. I see him as a winger,” Maresca said when asked about Garnacho joining.

Alejandro Garnacho seems a surprising signing for Chelsea

It’s not clear quite how Chelsea are going to fit in so many attacking players of a similar style now that they have Garnacho as well.

That means CFC have Garnacho, Gittens, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian for those positions, with Joao Pedro also able to play there, while Mykhailo Mudryk is also still on their books despite currently being suspended.

Garnacho was never particularly consistent at Man United, so it’s unclear what Chelsea saw in him to convince them to go all out for him like this.

Still, if Garnacho can focus and adapt well to what is arguably a better environment at Stamford Bridge, then perhaps we’ll finally see the best of him.

Even if he can be frustrating at times, Garnacho has shown glimpses of real talent, and Chelsea will now hope they can get that out of him.