Alexander Isak’s record-breaking transfer to Liverpool has “moved closer” in last 24 hours

Alexander Isak and Arne Slot (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A record-breaking transfer taking Alexander Isak from Newcastle United to Liverpool has reportedly moved closer in the last 24 hours.

As Indy Kaila reported for CaughtOffside last night, the Reds have submitted a British transfer record offer for Isak worth around £130m.

The Sweden international has long been linked with Liverpool and it now seems things are gathering pace, with the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath also posting an interesting update this morning.

See below for McGrath’s post on X, as he also says the last 24 hours have been significant as sources increasingly expect this record-breaking transfer to go through over this weekend…

He posted: “Alexander Isak’s proposed move to Liverpool has moved closer in the past 24 hours, according to sources who expect a Premier League record-transfer bid over the weekend.”

Alexander Isak transfer negotiations at secret hotel revealed

As Indy Kaila has reported, this breakthrough follows lengthy negotiations between figures from PIF and FSG.

These talks have been positive, taking place over several meals at a hotel in a secret location.

It seems this is now leading us towards a significant breakthrough, with Isak not far away now from becoming yet another exciting Liverpool signing for this summer.

How will Alexander Isak fit in at Liverpool?

Isak’s arrival will be interesting, as it also follows LFC bringing in Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The Frenchman has shone since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring three goals in his first three competitive games for Arne Slot’s side.

However, Liverpool are obviously not going to spend £130m on Isak only to put him on the bench, which means Ekitike will either have to change position or put up with less playing time.

It will be interesting to see how this develops as the season goes on, but this could turn into a bit of a headache for Slot as he looks to keep both Isak and Ekitike happy.