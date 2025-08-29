Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal “on the verge” of new signing & another deal being finalised “right now”

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Piero Hincapie and Mikel Arteta
Piero Hincapie and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Angel Martinez, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are on the verge of a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s versatile Ecuador international defender Piero Hincapie, with Jakub Kiwior also set to leave.

According to two updates this morning from Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are closing in on Hincapie, while Kiwior is also getting closer to finalising his move to Porto.

Romano says it will be ‘here we go’ soon for the Hincapie to Arsenal transfer, with the clubs just finalising the details of the payment structure for the deal.

Meanwhile, he also says things are moving closer for Kiwior to joining Porto on an initial loan which would include a €26m obligation to make the signing permanent.

See below for the details on Romano’s X page…

Arsenal getting through complicated Hincapie and Kiwior transfer sagas

Arsenal expert Charles Watts spoke to us earlier this week about the north London giants’ pursuit of Hincapie and how it was directly linked to Kiwior leaving.

Watts felt this looked like a slightly complicated double deal for the club, but it seems they’re now making progress on both.

“Arsenal’s interest in Piero Hincapie is directly linked to Porto’s attempts to sign Jakub Kiwior,” Watts told CaughtOffside.

Piero Hincapie and Jakub Kiwior
Piero Hincapie and Jakub Kiwior (Photo by Christof Koepsel, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“The recruitment team are understood to view the Ecuador international as the ideal replacement for Kiwior, should his move to Portugal go through before the end of the transfer window.

He added: “So at the time of writing this column it is still quite a complicated situation.”

More Stories / Latest News
Michael Olise celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates
Christian Falk claims Liverpool are interested in €100m-rated Mohamed Salah regen
Xavi Simons and Thomas Frank
“Everyone was left speechless” – Insider reveals moment Spurs hijacked Chelsea transfer as €60m deal now “all signed”
Unai Emery gestures during Aston Villa's game vs Brentford
Aston Villa look set to seal agreement for £300k-a-week star after another transfer collapsed

Arsenal’s superb defensive depth

Overall, this looks like more fine business from Arsenal after a busy summer strengthening.

Even if Kiwior is leaving, Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera have both joined to give AFC plenty of depth at the back.

Hincapie can play centre-back or left-back to a high standard, just like Riccardo Calafiori, while Jurrien Timber could also fill in there if required.

On the right-hand side, there’s Timber, Ben White, and Mosquera as a possible option.

Meanwhile, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have excellent cover in the form of Hincapie, Mosquera, as well as the likes of Timber, White and Calafiori if needed.

More Stories Jakub Kiwior Mikel Arteta Piero Hincapie

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *