Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's victory over Leeds in the Premier League. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager has confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli is unlikely to leave the club any time soon.

There have been rumours surrounding the future of the Brazilian attacker following the arrival of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Martinelli was poor last season

The 24-year-old was not at his best last season, and Arsenal needed more quality and depth in that area of the pitch. They have signed the England International, who had an exceptional season with Crystal Palace. It will not be a surprise if the 27-year-old holds down a regular starting spot at Arsenal on the left flank.

Naturally, there have been speculations surrounding the future of Martinelli. However, Arteta has now revealed that Arsenal will need depth and quality in the squad in order to do well across multiple competitions, and the Brazilian is a super important player for the club, and he’s going nowhere.

Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

Arteta said on the Arsenal official website: “No, I think Gabi has been a super important player for us and he’s going to remain very, very, very important. The fact that we have options with different qualities, that’s going to fulfil what we want, because every opponent is going to require different things and then the state, the moment, the way that those players are impacting the game – that competition is needed. We have him in many other areas on the pitch and he’s needed, especially in the front line, to start the game and to finish the game. So, I’m very happy with what we have.”

It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old can improve his performance levels and force his way into the starting lineup this season. It will not be easy for him to hold down a starting spot, especially with Eze at the club.

Meanwhile, the competition for places will only help Arsenal improve.