Sources: Man United star increasingly open to leaving despite recently rejecting transfer

There is the growing feeling that Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes could be heading for a new chapter in his career.
Sources with close ties to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Fernandes, under contract until 2027, is open to a move to clubs in the MLS.
Earlier this year, Fernandes turned down a massive offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. The deal was worth £100m including a staggering £700,000 per week salary. After talks with the manager and club executives, Fernandes rejected the move, stating his desire to stay and fight for major trophies. United made it clear they didn’t need the money from his sale, reinforcing their commitment to keeping him.
Still, one source has now commented that “Saudi interest in Fernandes hasn’t faded“, with Al Ittihad making a move for him this summer, holding positive talks with the player’s camp.
CaughtOffside understands that Fernandes gave the green light to the move, with his representatives requesting a contract worth €40m per year. However, no deal was finalised.
Bruno Fernandes transfer exit would be a huge blow
It remains to be seen if United will sanction a departure for Fernandes, but there are important factors to take into consideration.
Even though the Portugal international is a hugely important player for the Red Devils, he’s not getting any younger, and there might not be too many more opportunities to make significant money from selling him.
It’s also debatable if MUFC should really keep Fernandes if he’s not happy at the club and considering leaving.
Things have been difficult enough for Ruben Amorim in recent times, so he will need every single one of his players to be fully focused and committed to helping turn things around for the team.
