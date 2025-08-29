A mural of Leicester City lifting the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Calvin Stengs is closing in on a move to Italian club Pisa, but he has been linked with Leicester City as well.

According to Kees Kwakman, Frank De Boer has urged the player to join the Italian club instead of moving to England with the Foxes.

🟢 I Calvin Stengs 🇳🇱 a terminé sa visite médicale pour rejoindre Pisa. (🗣️@DiMarzio)pic.twitter.com/Tp6df2cGWU — Gazzett’Azzurri🇮🇹 (@GazzettAzzurri) August 27, 2025

The Dutch manager believes that the slower pace of Italian football would suit him better instead of the intense and demanding nature of English football.

Calvin Stengs urged to snub Leicester

ESPN pundit Kees Kwakman said: “We were also talking about English interest and then [De Boer] also said, ‘I also think Italy is a better fit for him’.” “I think [Italian] football suits him better. The pace is slower, and he can unleash his creativity. Hopefully, he stays fit and gets playing time. “I assume [Pisa] know what they’re getting into. He’s been training for weeks and is on the bench at Feyenoord. They’re not bringing in a player with known knee problems. He might have to miss a day or two after a match, but they know that.”

Leicester need attacking depth

It will be interesting to see if Leicester City decide to move on to other targets. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. Bilal El Khannouss has been linked with a move away from the club as well. They will need to replace him properly.

They need to add more quality to the squad if they want to fight for promotion this season. Improving the attacking unit should be one of their priorities.

Meanwhile, Stengs will look to make his mark in Italy. The technically gifted attacker has the quality to do well for Pisa, and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running.

