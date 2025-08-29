Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea are “working” on yet another attacker signing

Facundo Buonanotte celebrates with Leicester City last season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to beat Borussia Dortmund and other clubs to the potential transfer of Brighton attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye at Brighton and during a loan spell with Leicester City last season, but he could now be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has just broken the news this afternoon, saying Chelsea are working on signing Buonanotte, though they’re not the only club interested in the talented young Argentine.

See below for Romano’s post on X for more details, as it seems other Premier League clubs may also be in the mix for his signature…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are working on deal to sign Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton. Negotiations underway with Brighton for Argentine talent in the list of several clubs in UK, Borussia Dortmund and more. Deal on. ??? pic.twitter.com/x4u7b4rX2h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

Facundo Buonanotte looks set for transfer to Chelsea

Chelsea are clearly being very strongly linked with Buonanotte here, with Romano never being one to hype up deals too much.

For instance, speaking on his YouTube channel earlier today, the Italian journalist didn’t do too much to fan the flames about links with Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez.

Still, he did suggest that CFC might look for alternatives to Xavi Simons, so perhaps Buonanotte is going to end up being that player.

Chelsea raiding Brighton again

Chelsea just can’t stop signing players from Brighton, with Buonanotte possibly set to join fellow ex-Seagulls such as Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro and Robert Sanchez at Stamford Bridge.

On top of that, the Blues also previously hired Graham Potter as their manager, prising him away from Brighton after he’d impressed there.

It’s also yet another attacking midfield signing for Chelsea, who have already signed Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian this summer, while Alejandro Garnacho has been confirmed by Enzo Maresca this afternoon.