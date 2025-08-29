Oliver Glasner applauding the Crystal Palace fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly close to agreeing the amount of compensation to pay to Arsenal as they finalise a transfer move for Dan Casey.

The talented young attacking midfielder has recently been linked strongly with Palace, and it seems a deal is now close for him to swap the Emirates Stadium for Selhurst Park.

That’s according to News Shopper, who state that Palace look to be closing in on signing Casey after he rejected a new contract offer from Arsenal.

This follows Fabrizio Romano recently reporting on both Palace and Norwich City making contact over signing Casey, while the Gunners also tried to keep him after he became out of contract…

? Crystal Palace and Norwich both made contact with Arsenal for 2007-born talent Dan Casey. Arsenal have also tabled an offer to keep Casey as he’s currently out of contract, talks ongoing. Casey (20 goals with U18 last season) could leave if a compensation package is agreed. pic.twitter.com/uidJ44r8aC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2025

This looks like a smart piece of business by Palace if they can get it over the line, with the south Londoners often doing well when bringing through young players into their first-team.

Casey, who can play a variety of attacking midfield roles, will surely find he’s more likely to play regular first-team football at Palace soon, whereas there would have been huge competition ahead of him at Arsenal.

Another player moves between Arsenal and Crystal Palace

Although this is not as big a story as the Eberechi Eze deal, it’s another player moving between Arsenal and Palace this summer.

Eze notably started out in Arsenal’s academy when he was a kid, but a slow start to his career meant it wasn’t really until he joined Palace that he made a name for himself.

Now a full England international, Eze is regarded as one of the top attacking midfielders in Europe, and made his way back to Arsenal this summer.

Casey will no doubt look at Eze’s career path as inspiration, and he’ll hope to show what he can do at Palace before perhaps earning a big move again later in his career if all goes well.