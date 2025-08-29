Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji during the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old has been linked with the move away from the Premier League club, and the Eagles are interested in securing his signature. The Swiss International needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and the London club could be the ideal destination.

As per Ed Aarons, they are now waiting on a decision from the 30-year-old defender to see whether he is keen on the move. Akanji is a target for Tottenham as well.

Crystal Palace could use Manuel Akanji

They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, especially with Marc Guehi linked with an exit from the club. The 25-year-old England International is in the final year of his contract, and Crystal Palace are under pressure to sell him.

They will need to replace him, and signing a Premier League-proven defender would be a wise decision. The Swiss International could be available for a reasonable amount of money. He is not a key player for Manchester City anymore, and multiple other clubs are keen on him. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can get the deal done. They are looking at other defenders as well.

Akanji would be ideal for Palace

Crystal Palace have a talented squad, and they will look to fight for trophies this season as well. They have recently won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. They are competing in European football this season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality.

Akanji has the quality and the experience to help Crystal Palace improve defensively. They will be able to offer him regular gametime, and the move would be ideal for the player as well. He has won two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with Manchester City.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can secure a reasonable deal with Manchester City now.