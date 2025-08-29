An Everton corner flag during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leicester City FC. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing the West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek before the transfer window closes.

The 30-year-old Czech Republic international has played under David Moyes in the past, and the Scottish manager “loves” the player. According to Football Insider, they have had an offer turned down for the player but are now prepared to return with an improved offer.

Soucek was linked with Leeds in recent months.

Everton could use Tomas Soucek

They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Soucek could prove to be a very useful acquisition. The towering midfielder will add physicality and aerial prowess to the side. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he has shown that at West Ham. He was excellent for Moyes during his time as the West Ham manager, and the player is keen on a reunion with his former boss.

Soucek could be an asset

He could be an asset for Everton. The player is at the peak of his career, and this could be an interesting opportunity for him to try out a new challenge. West Ham are going through a rough patch, and they could be fighting for survival this season. On the other hand, Everton have done well to improve the squad, and they might be a better platform right now. The Czech Republic International would do well to secure a move to the Merseyside club.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to sanction his departure. The player is reportedly valued at £19 million. Everton certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. Even though the fee might seem expensive for a player who is nearing the end of his contract in 2027, Soucek could justify the investment.