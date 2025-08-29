Fee agreed: Man United player one step closer to summer transfer now

Manchester United players lining up, plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
Manchester United players lining up (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Antony has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old does not have a future at Old Trafford, and he needs to leave the club to play regularly. He was on loan at La Liga outfit Real Betis last season. He was outstanding for them, and he helped them reach the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Spanish outfit are hoping to sign him permanently, and they have now secured an agreement with Manchester United.

Antony scored 9 goals and picked up 5 assists in 26 matches for Betis last season.

Deal agreed with Betis

According to a report from The Athletic, they will pay a fee of around €28 million to sign the Brazilian permanently. Manchester United managed to include a 50% sell-on clause in his contract. However, a deal is far from complete. The player is now negotiating a severance package with Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether the situation with his wages can be sorted out.

Man United want Antony gone

Antony on his loan spell at Real Betis
Antony during his loan spell at Real Betis (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The player is on massive wages at Manchester United, and the Spanish club will not be able to afford that kind of money. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can secure a severance agreement now. Manchester United will be desperate to get him off the books, and the player will want a fresh start as well. Both parties have enough motivation to get the deal across the line.

The Brazilian will look to focus on playing regularly, and he will look to sort out his future quickly. With the World Cup coming up next year, he will want to be in the picture for the Brazilian national team. Regular football in Spain could be ideal for him. He knows the club well, and he will be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact at Real Betis.

