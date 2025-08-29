Gary Neville, former English footballer and current television pundit, presents with NBC Sport. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, and it remains to be seen whether they can pick up their third League win in a row.

They have beaten Bournemouth and Newcastle United in the first two matches of the season, but this will be a massive challenge for them.

Arsenal are in impressive form right now, and they have beaten Manchester United and Leeds United in the first two League matches. The Gunners will certainly fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest here.

Gary Neville predicts Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and that could be a problem against a top team like Arsenal. Former Manchester United star Gary Neville reckons that Arsenal will look to exploit Liverpool’s vulnerability from set pieces and score twice. He has predicted Arsenal to win the game 2-1.

Neville said on the Overlap: “I think Arsenal will score two from set pieces, Liverpool will score one and it will be 2-1 to Arsenal.”

Ian Wright backs Arsenal to beat Liverpool

Meanwhile, Ian Wright believes that Liverpool could be let down by their defensive performance once again. The Reds have not been able to contain the likes of Bournemouth and Newcastle in the last two matches, and they have conceded a total of four goals. It is going to prove costly against Arsenal, and Wright feels that his former club will win the match 2-1.

He added: “I think Liverpool will score one, but I’m going 2-1 to Arsenal. If that [Liverpool] defence did what they did against Bournemouth, we can win the game.”

It will be interesting to see how the game unfolds. It will be a cracking contest between two teams who are Favourites to push for the league title this season.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has backed the Reds to secure a narrow 2-1 victory at home.