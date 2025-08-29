Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace picked up a narrow victory in the first leg of the Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad FK.

They will look to get the job done in the second leg away from home in Norway. There have already been speculations that the Eagles could be one of the favourites to win the tournament this season.

However, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has urged his club to be humble about the situation and not worry too much about the future. He wants his team to focus on the present and keep performing at a high level instead of worrying about winning the tournament.

Oliver Glasner has a warning

“I think it would be arrogant to think when you play a competition for the first time to talk about winning it,” he added via Mirror. “It’s the first time Palace plays outside England in a competitive game (major European competition), so it’s important to stay humble, and this is what we are doing as a team.”

Glasner has excelled at Palace

Glasner has done an exceptional job at Crystal Palace so far, and he has helped them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield. There is no doubt that they have the quality to win the European tournament as well. They have a talented squad and a top-class manager.

However, they will need to keep performing at a high level consistently. In addition to that, they should look to add more quality and depth to the squad before the window closes. They need to rotate their squad adequately in order to keep the players fresh throughout a busy campaign.

It will be interesting to see if they can add more quality in the remaining days of the window.

Meanwhile, they will be the favourites heading into the second leg against Fredrikstad FK. It remains to be seen whether they can get the job done.