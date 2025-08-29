Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old wants to move on in search of regular playing time, and Italian champions Napoli are keen on him. According to a report from The Mirror, Manchester United have blocked his move to the Italian club. They are worried that the player could have a similar impact at the Italian club as that of Scott McTominay.

Mainoo could shine like Scott McTominay

The Scottish International was outstanding for the Italian club last season, and he was one of their best players as they won the league title. Manchester United believe that the 20-year-old could have a similar impact at Napoli under Antonio Conte.

The young Manchester United player believes that the Italian manager might be able to bring out the best in him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He has already informed Manchester United that he wants to join the Italian club permanently.

Kobbie Mainoo is a bright prospect

The midfielder is highly rated across England, and he has a bright future. It remains to be seen where he ends up. It is evident that he does not have a future at Manchester United, and the club will have to sanction his departure. He will not want to sit on the bench at Manchester United all season.

There is no doubt that Napoli are one of the biggest clubs in Europe right now, and they have a world-class manager like Conte. Any player will be attracted to the idea of joining them, and it is no surprise that the youngster wants to join the Italian champions. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement now.

The 20-year-old will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again.