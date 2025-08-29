Talks today as Manchester United star in disagreement with club over his future

Kobbie Mainoo in action for Man United vs Grimsby (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

There will reportedly be further talks today between Manchester United and unsettled midfield player Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old has slightly fallen out of favour in recent times, despite at one point looking like one of the most exciting young talents in the country.

It now seems Mainoo is considering leaving Man Utd, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that his preference is for a loan move to get more playing time.

Still, there will be talks today to come to an agreement, with the Red Devils seemingly not keen on losing Mainoo as they view him as an important part of their first-team.

See Romano’s post below for details…

? Talks between Manchester United and Kobbie Mainoo’s camp will continue on Friday. Kobbie wants loan exit to develop and play also with view on World Cup, not a permanent exit. Man Utd told Mainoo he won’t leave as considered important player. ? https://t.co/UJrrvPMRX8 pic.twitter.com/UghukCrPt3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

“Talks between Manchester United and Kobbie Mainoo’s camp will continue on Friday,” Romano said. “Kobbie wants loan exit to develop and play also with view on World Cup, not a permanent exit. Man Utd told Mainoo he won’t leave as considered important player.”

What next for Kobbie Mainoo and Manchester United?

Mainoo really impressed when he first broke into the United first-team under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

Indeed, the England international’s development was one of very few positives under Ten Hag during his time in charge at Old Trafford.

Things have gone downhill under Ruben Amorim, however, with Mainoo now clearly not happy with his role under the Portuguese tactician.

It’s hard to know for sure how this will end up resolving itself as United seemingly want to keep Mainoo, but he’ll surely have plenty of clubs interested in him.

Mainoo could do well to look at the numerous other players who’ve improved since leaving MUFC in recent times, with even Antony looking like a different player when he went out on loan to Real Betis last season.

United seem to make most of their players worse at the moment, so it could be ideal for Mainoo’s development if he gets the chance to leave, even if only on a temporary basis.