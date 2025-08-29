Leicester City are interested in Mihail Ivanovic (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Leicester City are interested in improving their attacking unit with the signing of Mihailo Ivanovic from Millwall.

The 20-year-old was outstanding for the Championship outfit last season, scoring 12 goals for them. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for the Foxes, but his asking price could be a problem. According to Football Insider, Millwall are demanding £10 million for the player.

Leicester City are hoping to sign in for a more reasonable amount of money. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Millwall to lower their demands.

AC Milan line up move to sign Leicester star

Ivanovic would be a handy addition

The 20-year-old would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. The Foxes will be pushing for promotion to the Premier League, and they need more quality on the side. Signing a reliable attacker could prove to be a wise decision.

Ivanovic could be tempted to join Leicester as well. It would be an exciting opportunity for him, and he will look to prove his quality at a bigger club. The player is young enough to improve further, and he could develop with regular opportunities. The Foxes could help him fulfil his potential.

Leicester could use Mihailo Ivanovic

The young attacker is more than just a goalscorer. He will add physicality and presence upfront as well. He is excellent in the air and quite impressive when it comes to holding up the ball and bringing others into the play. He will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a key player for the club in the long run.

Even though the £10 million asking price might seem like a premium right now, the player has the quality to justify the investment in future.

Leicester City have El Khannouss replacement lined up