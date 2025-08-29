Harvey Elliott and his Liverpool teammates celebrating with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old has not been a regular starter for the Premier League champions, and he needs to move on in search of regular game time.

Liverpool not keen on Elliott transfer

According to Paul Gorst from Liverpool Echo, RB Leipzig are interested in signing the player as a potential replacement for Xavi Simons. The Netherlands International has joined Tottenham Hotspur, and the German club want Elliott to replace him.

However, Liverpool are unwilling to let the player move on. They need more quality and depth in the squad, and they have decided to hold on to the 22-year-old. He is a versatile player who is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles.

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder is willing to continue at Liverpool. There is no doubt that he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. He’s a talented young player with a bright future. Sitting on the bench at Liverpool is unlikely to benefit him. He might not get regular gametime with the Premier League champions either. They have enough quality and depth in the squad, and they will only be able to offer him the role of a squad player.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Elliott needs a fresh start

A move to Germany could have been ideal for him. Leipzig have done well to groom young players over the years, and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential. The 22-year-old needs to focus on his development for now. He will have plenty of opportunities to play for elite clubs in future if he manages to fulfil his potential.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool changes their stance before the transfer window closes.