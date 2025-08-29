(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig are understood to be intensifying their efforts to sign Harvey Elliott ahead of the transfer window closing on September 1.

The Bundesliga side is keenly aware that a successor will be required with playmaker Xavi Simons moving to Tottenham this summer.

Liverpool, for their part, are resisting engaging with such interest until they have bolstered their forward line further.

RB Leipzig want to replace Xavi Simons with Harvey Elliott

Tottenham will pay €60m [£51.9m] plus €5m [£4.3m] in add-ons to secure Simons’ signature this summer.

Leipzig have yet to respond with an official bid to test the waters at Anfield. However, it’s understood that the Red Bull subsidiary is already discussing the prospect of a loan deal with a buy option attached for Liverpool’s number 19.

Does Harvey Elliott want to leave Liverpool?

Elliott’s original position was clear: Liverpool is his boyhood club, and he very much saw his future being on Merseyside for the long term.

However, with minutes having significantly dwindled in Arne Slot’s opening campaign in charge of the Reds, his once ironclad position has developed fractures.

Harvey Elliott minutes in 2023/24 Harvey Elliott minutes in 2024/25 2,786 822

* Harvey Elliott stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

The difference is black and white – the 22-year-old has gone from being a trusted (if not quite the first name on the teamsheet) member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to a bit-part player under Slot.

How does Elliott compare to Simons?

It’s worth pointing out that, when given the trust and the minutes to compete on the pitch, Elliott can be a difference-maker.

In 34 Premier League appearances (1,335 minutes), the attacking midfielder registered three goals and nine assists. That’s a rate of one goal contribution every 111.25 minutes in what is broadly considered to be Europe’s toughest top-flight.

Xavi Simons’ best year in the Bundesliga (2023/24) yielded a tally of 21 goal contributions in 32 top-flight games (2,676). That’s a goal contribution every 127.42 minutes – a rate that stayed roughly consistent through to the 2024/25 campaign (one goal contribution every 126.88 minutes).

Liverpool would obviously prefer to keep Elliott at Anfield for that very reason. But it’s becoming increasingly difficult to do so without the promise of greater involvement in Slot’s first-XI setup.