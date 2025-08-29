Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot reacts during the Liverpool FC v AC Milan Pre-Season Friendly. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, it would be a very difficult deal to get across the line. However, Arne Slot has admitted that they could use another attacker, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid this season, and therefore, he has been linked with an exit. There is no doubt that he’s a quality player, and he could be an excellent addition for Liverpool. However, he’s likely to cost a substantial amount of money.

Rodrygo Goes move looks difficult

“Arne Slot has admitted there could be room in the attack for one more,” Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider. “Liverpool have lost a few players this summer, so it’s something they might look to do before the deadline. “The Rodrygo deal looks very difficult to do.”

Liverpool focused on other transfers

Liverpool are currently focused on signing Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi before the transfer window closes. They need to improve the attacking unit and the defensive unit. Both players could prove to be exceptional acquisitions, and they are likely to cost a lot of money. It seems unlikely that Liverpool will be able to afford the Brazilian after the two signings.

It is fair to assume that any move for Rodrygo might have to wait until next summer. It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian can hold a regular starting spot at Real Madrid this season. There is no doubt that he is a top-class player and he will be desperate for gametime, especially with the World Cup coming up next year.

As for Liverpool, they will hope that they can get through the season and win major trophies with the current options at their disposal.