Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with a return to Manchester United.

He has been shown the door by Turkish club Fenerbahce, and he is being linked with a return to the Premier League, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if he decides to return to his former club.

Mourinho was linked with Tottenham return recently.

Man United have been poor under Amorim

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to the season, and a change of manager cannot be ruled out. Ruben Amorim is under a lot of pressure, and Manchester United will need more quality and experience in the managerial department if they need to replace Amorim.

Mourinho has proven himself at multiple clubs, and he has the quality to turn things around at Old Trafford. However, it would be a controversial appointment. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He has won several trophies at multiple clubs throughout his managerial career.

However, Mourinho has not managed an elite club in quite some time, and bringing him back to Old Trafford could be a gamble.

Jose Mourinho move might not be ideal

It would be ideal for Manchester United to stick with Amorim for now and give him the opportunities to turn things around. They have brought in quality players this summer, and the new signings might need some time to bed in.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are expected to fight for trophies regularly. They have already crashed out of the Carabao Cup, and it seems unlikely that they will be able to push for the league title. It appears that the FA Cup could be their best opportunity to win a trophy this season. It will be interesting to see if the Portuguese manager can deliver and turn things around.

Amorim has had a lot of backing in the transfer market, and he needs to deliver on the pitch now.