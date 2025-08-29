Bid made: Liverpool submit £40m transfer package that’s likely to be accepted

Liverpool have made a bid for Marc Guehi (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a transfer package worth a total of £40m to Crystal Palace for England international centre-back Marc Guehi.

The Reds look to have come very close to Palace’s valuation for Guehi, who is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

They have done this by offering an initial £36m plus £4m in add-ons, with their bid likely to be accepted, according to Football Insider.

Guehi has been one of the top defensive players in the Premier League in recent times, and he looks ideal for Liverpool’s needs right now.

With Ibrahima Konate in the final year of his contract at Anfield, it would be wise for LFC to move for a replacement now.

Marc Guehi to replace Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool?

Although it would be a blow to lose Konate, it would be an easier blow to take with a quality player like Guehi coming in in his place.

The Daily Mirror also previously linked the 25-year-old with Liverpool, stating that Joel Ordonez was being lined up by the Eagles as a replacement.

Konate’s future, meanwhile, is in doubt as Real Madrid show an interest in him, and there doesn’t seem to be much sign of him agreeing to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions.

Liverpool working on late deals

On top of the Guehi deal, Liverpool are also chasing an ambitious late move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Indy Kaila has reported for CaughtOffside on Liverpool’s British record transfer bid for Isak, which could see him move form St James’ Park to Anfield for an eye-watering £130m fee.

If Liverpool manage to bring in both Isak and Guehi alongside their earlier signings for Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, then this will go down as a transfer window to remember for the Merseyside giants.