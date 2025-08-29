Fabrizio Romano exclusive: Liverpool will push to the end for £30m transfer

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and the Liverpool FC logo (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

So guys, we’re here together for all the latest information on the situation of Marc Guehi and Liverpool. It’s always a name we’ve been mentioning as a target for Liverpool and he remains a target for the Reds as we get closer to the end of the summer.

The situation is pretty clear – I would describe that as a similar situation to Alexander Isak, but for a defender, and obviously with completely different numbers involved in the deal.

Still, the situation is clear that Guehi will not sign a new deal at Crystal Palace – he wants to go to Liverpool, the agreement with Liverpool is okay, and now this story just depends on club to club.

It now depends on what Crystal Palace will decide to do. They can decide to keep their player, keep their leader, keep their captain. and then let him go on a free next season with Liverpool and more clubs interested. Or, they can decide eventually to let him go in the final days of this transfer window.

Liverpool will push for Marc Guehi transfer

Liverpool will push – they are ready to pay more than £30m for Marc Guehi to join the club immediately. So now this story is completely in the hands of Crystal Palace.

For sure, Guehi wants to go to Liverpool and Liverpool are still there, so this depends on Palace if they want to let him go and also if they can find a replacement.

Palace tried for Manuel Akanji from Manchester City, but it’s very difficult. There are other options on their list but for sure there will be movement around the situation of Crystal Palace.