Unai Emery gestures during Aston Villa's game vs Brentford (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

According to L’Equipe, an agreement is close for Asensio to join Villa permanently after his spell on loan at the Premier League club in the second half of last season.

The Spain international performed well for Unai Emery’s side and it’s not too surprising to see that he’s now looking set to return.

As noted by Give Me Sport, Asensio, who earns £300k a week, came close to joining Fenerbahce earlier in the summer before that deal fell through.

This has now allowed Villa to try again to bring Asensio back, and it now looks likely to be finalised.

Marco Asensio set for second Aston Villa spell

AVFC supporters will surely be delighted to welcome Asensio back to Villa Park for a second spell.

While the 29-year-old is not the player he once was after some injury problems down the years, he’s still clearly capable of influencing games at the highest level.

Asensio settled quickly in the Premier League and also performed well for Villa in the Champions League.

A skilful and creative playmaker who can fill in a variety of roles, Asensio looks a good fit for Emery’s style of football.

Villa’s mixed summer transfer window

Villa would do well to sign Asensio, but it’s been a challenging summer for the Midlands club.

The recent departure of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle was a blow for Villa, but Asensio should be an ideal replacement in the attacking midfield department.

Overall, though, fans will have been hoping for more spending, while there’s clearly still a need for sales to be made to balance the books and keep in line with PSR laws.