Christian Falk claims Liverpool are interested in €100m-rated Mohamed Salah regen

Michael Olise celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Reliable German journalist Christian Falk has dropped a bombshell transfer update as he claims Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

The France international previously shone in the Premier League with former club Crystal Palace, but he’s taken to his game to another level since joining Bayern.

Olise scored 20 goals in all competitions for Bayern last season and already has three in three games so far this term.

According to Falk for his CF Bayern Insider column, Olise is attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, there is no clause in Olise’s contract, so this won’t be an easy deal to get done, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €100m.

Michael Olise could be Liverpool’s dream Mohamed Salah replacement

As Mohamed Salah isn’t getting any younger, Liverpool might soon need to think about replacing the Egyptian superstar.

They could do much worse than swooping for Olise in that position, with the 23-year-old also providing pace, skill and a goal threat from that right-hand side.

“It is TRUE: Premier League clubs have Michael Olise on their radar,” Falk wrote.

“Of course, other top European clubs have also noticed this. PSG are interested in Olise, and as a Frenchman, he would fit perfectly into the Ligue 1 outfit’s philosophy.

“But in England, too, there is annoyance that the player was not kept in the Premier League. Only Newcastle made a serious effort, but lost the poker game against Bayern Munich.

“Now, bigger clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in Michael Olise.

“However, FC Bayern will not accept any offers. Good news for Bayern: the rumours about an exit clause in Olise’s contract are NOT TRUE.”