Newcastle United are reportedly looking to sign the Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Defensa Central, Real Madrid have turned down an offer for the 25-year-old midfielder. The report from Fichajes claims that it was Newcastle who submitted the €100 million offer for the player.

Meanwhile, the report from Defensa Central claims that Real Madrid does not want to sell the French international this summer, and it would take an offer in excess of €200 million to finalise the deal. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle move on to other targets.

It is highly unlikely that any club would pay that kind of money for Tchouameni. There is no doubt that the French international is a quality player, but he is certainly not worth that kind of money.

Tchouameni has been linked with Arsenal recently. The midfielder has been on the radar of other clubs as well.

Newcastle could use Aurelien Tchouameni

Newcastle could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. He could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

His winning experience could be invaluable as well. He has won the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga title during his time at Real Madrid.

Newcastle are looking to build a formidable squad capable of fighting for major trophies, and signing the La Liga midfielder would send out a strong statement. However, a deal looks unlikely right now, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to revisit the situation in the summer.

Newcastle need attacking reinforcements

For now, they should focus on improving the attacking unit before the window closes. They are likely to lose Alexander Isak this summer, and they will need to replace the Swedish international. Newcastle have agreed on a deal to sign Nick Woltemade, but they should look for another reliable goal scorer this summer.