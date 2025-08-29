Club confident of signing Chelsea star following key board meeting earlier this week

Nicolas Jackson and Todd Boehly (Photo by Dan Mullan, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly now looking increasingly likely to join Bayern Munich on loan, according to Christian Falk.

The Blues supposedly had a board meeting earlier this week in which it was decided that Jackson would be allowed to leave on loan, as long as the club also received a reasonable loan fee.

Bayern are now said to be confident of sealing the signing of Jackson in a temporary deal, according to Falk in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

Christian Falk on Nicolas Jackson to Bayern transfer

“It is TRUE: Bayern are confident they can sign Nicolas Jackson this summer,” Falk wrote.

“Max Eberl has long denied interest in Nicolas Jackson. Following reports in CF Bayern Insider and BILD, he has now admitted that FC Bayern are interested in the Chelsea player.

“In fact, there was a supervisory board meeting on Monday at which it was decided that Jackson should be loaned out.

“FC Bayern have reached an agreement with the player. Now, a solution must be found with Chelsea.

“Unlike with Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea is willing to discuss a loan for Jackson. But there are also demands: Bayern must cover his entire salary and pay a loan fee in the low double digits.

“That is currently being negotiated. In addition, Chelsea must comply with the number of players allowed to be loaned abroad. That would still be possible in Jackson’s case.”

Chelsea finalising late summer exits

Chelsea have done well to offload some of their unwanted squad players this summer, with Jackson looking like he could be the latest.

Christopher Nkunku is also set to leave to join AC Milan, while Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kepa Arrizabalaga leaving earlier in the summer.