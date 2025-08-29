Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have now agreed on a deal to sign Piero Hincapie from German club Bayer Leverkusen.

They are set to sign the 23-year-old defender on loan for this season with an option to buy him permanently for a fee of around €52 million, according to David Ornstein from The Athletic.

The player will sign a five-year contract with the Gunners if the move becomes permanent next summer. Hincapie will now travel to Arsenal for his medical this weekend.

Piero Hincapie could be a star for Arsenal

The Ecuador International has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal.

He is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a full back. He will help Arsenal improve at both ends of the pitch.

Apart from his defensive qualities, he is excellent with the ball at his feet. His distribution from the back will help Arsenal control games better.

The defender is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. The move to the Premier League will be a massive opportunity for the defender, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see if he can convince Arsenal with his performances and force them to sign him permanently next summer.

Can Arsenal win the title now?

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have signed multiple players. The pressure is now on manager Mikel Arteta to deliver a major trophy. They have come close to winning the league title in recent seasons, and they will be expected to go all the way this time around.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can put together a consistent run of performances this season and win the league title.