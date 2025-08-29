“Sometimes I want to quit” – Ruben Amorim admits to doubts over his Man United future

Ruben Amorim has discussed quitting Manchester United (Hayters, George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has rather shockingly admitted that sometimes he wants to quit his job at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician is clearly not having the easiest time at Man Utd, in stark comparison to how well he performed at his former club Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim’s side are yet to win a game this season, having lost at home to Arsenal on the opening day of the campaign, before a draw away to Fulham and a shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby earlier this week.

See below as Amorim explained his emotional interview after that game, as he admitted he has moments where he wants to quit, though he also made it clear he also sometimes feels like he wants to be in charge for 20 years…

?? "Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years." Ruben Amorim defended his emotional reaction after Manchester United’s defeat to Grimsby Town but admitted he wants to improve how he reacts.pic.twitter.com/qbq9ts2Ncc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2025

“Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years,” he said.

“Sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don’t want to be with him.

“So, again, I need to improve on that – it’s going to be hard, but now I’m focused on the next game.”

Can Ruben Amorim last as Manchester United manager?

Amorim’s record since taking over United is pretty dire, and the pressure will surely be mounting if things don’t improve very quickly.

Things weren’t great for MUFC under his predecessor Erik ten Hag, but the team did at least win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup under the Dutchman.

Amorim, meanwhile, finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

It’s not too surprising that the 40-year-old is clearly feeling the pressure and not always enjoying the job, but it remains to be seen how well comments like these will go down with the club’s hierarchy.

As Indy Kaila reported for CaughtOffside yesterday, there is already some uncertainty around Amorim’s future, with two Premier League managers eyed as replacements.