Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji during the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have approached to sign the Swiss International, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They are not alone in the race to sign the player. AC Milan are prepared to pay £15 million in order to get the deal done.

Crystal Palace are keen on the Swiss International as well.

Spurs could use Akanji

Tottenham need to improve defensively, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 30-year-old. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact.

He is unlikely to get regular game time at Manchester City, and the move away from the club would be id Tottenham could use more depth in the squad, and they might be able to provide the defender with more opportunities. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Tottenham have recently secured an agreement for Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. It seems that they are already working on other deals now. It remains to be seen whether they can improve the defensive unit before the window closes.

Manuel Akanji would be a handy option

They have made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign, and they will look to sustain that form. They need quality players for that to happen. Signing a proven performer in the Premier League could be a wise decision. Akanji has won major trophies at Manchester City, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable as well.

The player is very much at the peak of his powers, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Manchester City. The move to the North London club could be ideal. They will be able to offer him a platform to fight for trophies and compete in the UEFA Champions League.