What Tottenham must do to land Thomas Frank’s “dream signing” before Monday’s deadline

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, speaks to his players during the pre-season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer.

The 23-year-old is a player in demand, and he has been on the radar of multiple clubs. He’s one of the finest young talents in the Premier League right now, and he was rightly chosen as the PFA young player of the year recently.

Morgan Rogers is an elite prospect

He has the ability to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Joining a big club might be able to bring out the best in him. Tottenham need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and Rogers would be an exceptional acquisition.

Rogers contributed 14 goals and 16 assists last season. He could get better with more experience, and playing alongside top-quality players at Tottenham could bring out the best in him. 

However, Tottenham would have to pay a huge amount of money in order to convince Aston Villa. According to Football Insider, the player is a dream signing for Thomas Frank. 

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on
West Ham told what must happen for them to sign 29-year-old FA Cup winner
Everton working to sign physically imposing star Moyes ‘loves’, rival star keen to join
“Something they might look to do”: Liverpool could consider “difficult” deal before window closes

Can Tottenham sign Rogers?

Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa against Brentford
Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa against Brentford (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Pete O’Rourke said: “Obviously, he’d be a dream signing for Tottenham, if they could land someone like Morgan Rogers – there’s a lot of admiration there and he’d tick a lot of boxes.

“Unai Emery’s been restricted in the transfer market, so he won’t really want to lose one of his star players, his prize asset, and there’s no doubt that Morgan Rogers is that.

“It would be a huge transfer fee for Aston Villa to even consider selling him.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Aston Villa are looking to build a formidable squad, and they will not want to sell one of their best players. Tottenham will have to pay an absurd amount of money in order to convince Aston Villa to sell the player this summer. 

More Stories Morgan Rogers

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *