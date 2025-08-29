Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, speaks to his players during the pre-season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer.

The 23-year-old is a player in demand, and he has been on the radar of multiple clubs. He’s one of the finest young talents in the Premier League right now, and he was rightly chosen as the PFA young player of the year recently.

Morgan Rogers is an elite prospect

He has the ability to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Joining a big club might be able to bring out the best in him. Tottenham need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and Rogers would be an exceptional acquisition.

Rogers contributed 14 goals and 16 assists last season. He could get better with more experience, and playing alongside top-quality players at Tottenham could bring out the best in him.

However, Tottenham would have to pay a huge amount of money in order to convince Aston Villa. According to Football Insider, the player is a dream signing for Thomas Frank.

Can Tottenham sign Rogers?

Pete O’Rourke said: “Obviously, he’d be a dream signing for Tottenham, if they could land someone like Morgan Rogers – there’s a lot of admiration there and he’d tick a lot of boxes. “Unai Emery’s been restricted in the transfer market, so he won’t really want to lose one of his star players, his prize asset, and there’s no doubt that Morgan Rogers is that. “It would be a huge transfer fee for Aston Villa to even consider selling him.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Aston Villa are looking to build a formidable squad, and they will not want to sell one of their best players. Tottenham will have to pay an absurd amount of money in order to convince Aston Villa to sell the player this summer.