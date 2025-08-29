West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 29-year-old is expected to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes. He has been quite underwhelming for them since joining the club from Inter Milan. His error-prone performances have cost his team valuable points.

Man United want to replace Andre Onana

Manchester United are looking at potential alternatives, and they could sanction the departure of Onana if they manage to bring in a quality replacement. According to Football Insider, West Ham are looking to add more depth to the goalkeeping department, and the 29-year-old FA Cup winner could be an option for them.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. It will be an underwhelming acquisition for them, given the way the player has performed in the Premier League. He has been very disappointing for Manchester United, and the West Ham fans are unlikely to welcome him with open arms.

Can Onana get back to his best?

Having said that, he was quite impressive during his time at Inter Milan. It will be interesting to see if he can regain that form. A fresh start could be ideal for the goalkeeper. He is still very much at the peak of his career, and he will look to get back to his best once again. Moving away from Manchester United could be ideal for him. West Ham could be an interesting opportunity, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United are looking at Senne Lammens as a potential alternative. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the Belgian before Monday’s transfer deadline.

West Ham have already signed Mads Hermansen, and Onana will be expected to compete with him for the starting spot if he joins the club.