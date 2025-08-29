Victor Boniface is being linked with West Ham (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly been given the opportunity to seal a surprise transfer move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

The Nigeria international had been close to a £21m transfer to AC Milan, but that deal then fell through.

And according to a report from Give Me Sport, this could now allow West Ham into the race for Boniface’s signature.

It seems the Hammers are expected to be offered this opportunity, though they are currently focusing on other priorities before attempting to enter into serious negotiations over Boniface.

Still, this looks like it will be an interesting story to follow as West Ham could do well to sign a new striker this summer, with Boniface looking like he’d be a decent option.

Would Victor Boniface be a good signing for West Ham?

Boniface was superb for Leverkusen in their 2023/24 season, when he scored 21 goals in all competitions to help them win the Bundesliga, the DFB Pokal, and reach the Europa League final.

The 24-year-old has a total of 32 goals in 61 appearances for Leverkusen, and it’s easy to imagine him doing well in the Premier League.

A tall, strong, and quick striker, Boniface has the raw ingredients to deal with the physicality and fast-paced nature of English football.

And even if his form dipped last season, it seems clear that Boniface is young enough to turn his career around and develop into a top centre-forward under the right manager.

Graham Potter isn’t doing the most convincing job at the London Stadium at the moment, but in general he’s been one who’s helped a lot of players improve throughout his coaching career.

Boniface and West Ham look like a good fit, and one imagines plenty of WHUFC fans will be keeping a close eye on this and hope that it can go through.