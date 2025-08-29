Fee agreed: “Here we go, expected soon” as Tottenham close in on major Chelsea hijack

Xavi Simons warming up for RB Leipzig (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a €60m fee with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

According to Fabrizio Romano, this looks like it will be a “here we go” imminently as Spurs close in on this exciting signing ahead of rivals Chelsea.

CaughtOffside reported earlier in the summer that Simons’ agent had offered the player to all three of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Since then, however, Chelsea seemed to be very clearly leading the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Romano reported exclusively for CaughtOffside that Chelsea were in advanced talks over signing Simons two weeks ago, but he mentioned the need for the Blues to sell players first, and it seems they’ve been unable to make this deal work financially.

Tottenham now closing in on Chelsea target Xavi Simons

See Romano’s latest update below as Spurs have now agreed a fee for Simons and look to be closing in on the Netherlands international…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree €60m fee with RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons! Official bid accepted, green light after #THFC sent formal bid following player’s encouragement. Spurs want deal done today also on player side + medical in the next hours. Here we go, expected soon ? pic.twitter.com/z8zALbTNOv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

“EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree €60m fee with RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons!” Romano posted.

“Official bid accepted, green light after #THFC sent formal bid following player’s encouragement. Spurs want deal done today also on player side + medical in the next hours.

“Here we go, expected soon.”

Having notably missed out on both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze this summer, this looks like an ideal signing for THFC to bolster their attacking midfield options.

The injury to James Maddison has been a big blow, and manager Thomas Frank will surely be delighted to bring in someone of this calibre to fill that gap.

Did Chelsea really need Xavi Simons anyway?

It will be a blow for Chelsea to miss out on such a top talent, but it’s not like this is a problem position for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Jamie Gittens joined earlier in the summer, while Estevao Willian is now also part of the Chelsea first-team. Joao Pedro is mostly a striker but can also fill in as an attacking midfielder.

CFC fans might be disappointed, but there didn’t seem to be that desperate a need for Simons, so perhaps the player himself has done well to head towards Tottenham instead, as he should get more guaranteed playing time there.